Wind advisory and fire weather watch issued for Saturday

The National Weather Service has issued two notices related to weather conditions expected for Saturday.

A wind advisory is set to be in effect from noon to 7 p.m., Saturday. During this period, southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph are expected.

The wind is contributing to the issuance of a fire weather watch for noon to 8 p.m., Saturday. The watch text says:

Very warm, windy, and dry conditions may lead to critical fire weather conditions for Saturday afternoon … Caution is advised when using outdoor fires and equipment that causes sparks. Make sure all outdoor fires are extinguished properly, and consult your local DNR office for possible burn bans. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions may occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings.”