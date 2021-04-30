Kenosha County COVID-19 update April 30, 2021: 15,454 positives

Kenosha County COVID-19 vaccination status /Kenosha County Division of Health

Note: All numbers are cumulative since data started being reported in early 2020, unless otherwise noted. — DH

Kenosha County Public Heath is reporting 15,454 total positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Friday. That’s 11 more than Thursday. There have been 303 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County. Kenosha County Public Health is reporting 77,082 negative test results.

Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting a positive rate of 9,198/100,000 people and a 2.0 percent case fatality rate in Kenosha County as of Friday.

In Kenosha County, 38.22 percent of the population has had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccination and 30.40 percent are fully vaccinated as of Friday, reports Kenosha County Public Health.

Kenosha County Public Health is reporting the following total positive COVID-19 test results for Western Kenosha County as of Friday:

Bristol — 426 cases (1 more than Thursday)

Paddock Lake — 271 cases

Salem Lakes — 1,032 cases

Randall — 228 cases

Twin Lakes — 400 cases

Wheatland — 251 cases

Paris — 100 cases (1 more than Thursday)

Brighton — 114 cases

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time:

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time along with a 14-day moving average (Note: Moving average has been paused due to adjustment of positives for March 5, 6 and 17– DH):

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16, 2020.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 598,147 positive tests and 2,846,536 negative tests with 6,823 deaths statewide as of Friday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there have been 59,695 positives as of Friday.