Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 8:34 a.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding to a report of a crash at 98th Street and Wilmot Road (Highway C) in Trevor.

Per dispatch: One vehicle rear-ended another vehicle that was pulling a trailer. Injuries being reported.

UPDATE 8:39 a.m. — Fire/rescue unit arriving on scene reports scene is in the eastbound lanes, all vehicles out of traffic, front end damage to one.